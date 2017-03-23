ISLAMABAD: The Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang extended his warm felicitations and best wishes to the Government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of 68th Pakistan Day, being celebrated on March 23.

In his message of felicitation to the PM the Chinese premier said “In recent years, under the leadership of Your Excellency, the Pakistani people had properly responded to different kinds of challenges and made new achievements in maintaining national security, stability and economic development.”

He said Pakistan China relations maintained a rapid momentum of development and in particular the China Pakistan Economic Corridor project was moving forward steadily, and is playing a demonstrative role for the mutually beneficial cooperation among China and other countries along the “Belt and Road”.

Li Keqiang said the Chinese government always viewed and developed China-Pakistan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

He said China was willing to work with the Pakistani government to push forward China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership for new and continuous progress.

“May I wish Pakistan to enjoy prosperity and its people well-being,” the Chinese PM said.