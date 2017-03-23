CHINIOT: At least five members of a family including a woman died and 15 others were injured in collision between two vehicles here on Thursday.

Rescue sources said that a van was returning with a family after attending wedding ceremony when it collided with a recklessly driven tractor trolley near Harsa Sheikh locality on Lahore Road in Chiniot.

A woman was among five members of a family who died on the spot in the accident while 15 others sustained injuries. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The driver of tractor trolley fled from the scene of the accident, however police impounded both vehicles and registering a case against the tractor driver.