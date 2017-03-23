RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has asked the nation to pledge today that we will cleanse Pakistan from the rioters (Fasadis).

In a message, on the eve of Pakistan Day being celebrated on Thursday, the COAS said on March 23, 1940, we pledged to make Pakistan free of terrorism, and we were most successful.

He said today we must pledge that we will save Pakistan from the Fasadis. “It is our Pakistan” he said.