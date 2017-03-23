PHOOLNAGAR: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in three different robbery hits here the other day.

According to police, muggers snatched Rs40,000 from Zahid Hussain, salesman of a cigarette company, on Head Balloki Road at Al-Hayat Town. On Sherpur Road, dacoits looted jewellery, cash and cellphones, worth Rs27,000 from two citizens – Sarfraz and Ali Hussain. The police launched investigation.

SEVEN HELD: The police claimed to have arrested seven drug-peddlers from different areas of Phoolnagar here the other day.



According to a police source, a team of the Phoolnagar Saddr Police arrested seven accused – Shakeel, Abdul Ghaffar, Habib, Imran, Haider, Nauman and Khalid – from different areas and recovered 250 litters of liquor and 4 kg of hashish from their possession.