PESHAWAR: After the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb, the tribal people in North Waziristan also celebrated Pakistan Day along with the Pak Army with great national fervor and zeal.

The chief guest of the central ceremony of Pakistan Day celebration held at Miran Shah Yunus Khan Sports Complex was Major Gen Hassan Azhar Hayat. A large number of people including tribal elders, children, and youngsters attended the ceremony.

Besides cricket other games, tableau, national songs, and regional dances were presented at the ceremony. By observing the ceremony shoulder with shoulder with the Pak Army, the tribal people sent a clear message to the terrorists that there will never be any compromise over the national security.