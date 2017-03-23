SIALKOT: The traffic police organized a seminar to create awareness among masses regarding harms of wheelies and underage driving here in Narowal on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, Narowal DSP (Traffic) Manzur Sandhu urged the parents and teachers to educate their children and students about harms of underage driving and doing wheelies on the motorbike. He urged the parents not to let their underage children riding motorbike, terming it the most common reason behind road mishaps. He said that the road safety saves the lives as well. A large number of the people including students of schools, colleges, their teachers, local traders, educationists, notables and social workers attended the seminar. On the occasion, they also assured their full cooperation to curb the menace of traffic rules violations.