KAMALIA-A seminar titled "Whitefly Control" was organised to educate pesticide dealers on the damage to crops due to whitefly attack and measures for its prevention.

The seminar was organised by the Agriculture Plant Protection where Agriculture Assistant Director Ch Asghar Ali Shahid was the chief guest. Addressing the participants, he said that crops can sustain up to 50 percent harvest loss in case of severe whitefly attack. He also recommended different techniques and effective insecticide to thwart its attack. DDO Agriculture Ch Khalid Mehmood and Agriculture Officer Rana Shakeel also addressed the participants and discussed the issue.