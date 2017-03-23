SIALKOT-Due to suspension of water supply from India, the River Chenab is faced with water shortage as the water level on Tuesday again dropped to 11,600 cusecs at Head Marala near Sialkot.

The Chenab bed is wearing a dried look at various spots while the water level is continuously dropping near Head Marala Barrage.

However, the Sialkot Irrigation Department is hopeful that the snow would soon start melting in the snow-covered mountains in neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, due to which the water level is expected to rise in River Chenab.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that the water level has dropped to great extent in River Chenab at Head Marala. The DC added the water level was dropping day by day in the river.

Meanwhile, the farmers along the banks of River Chenab were much perturbed due to water shortage in River Chenab. They said that they were unable to irrigate their fields for the cultivation of the crops there.

The main Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal has already been closed by the department due to water shortage in Chenab. The main reason behind the water shortage was stated to be the stoppage of water in River Chenab by India towards Pakistan, following the nine-year Indian water aggression.

PLANTATION: The district officer inaugurated the tree-plantation campaign by planting a sapling there in the lawns of Sialkot DC office to mark the importance of the World Forests' Day.

Meanwhile, the district officer health Sialkot conducted sudden raids at various restaurants in Sialkot city. He fined five restaurants for violation of the Pure Food Act. He also issued the warning notices to five other restaurants, in this regard.

TWO KIDNAPPED: Two girls were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, in village Galotiyaan Khurd, Daska tehsil, unidentified accused kidnapped a girl Nabeela Kausar from her house.

In Christian Town Sialkot city, two armed accused kidnapped local labourer Rafiq Maseeh's daughter Shaneela Bibi.

Police have registered separate cases with no arrest in this regard.