SIALKOT-The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has brought 10,000 more traders under the tax net in Gujranwala region.

It conducted fresh survey of almost all the factories, sweets shops, bakeries, restaurants, ceramics, cutlery industry and fans manufacturing industries in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to the senior FBR officials, the people having their annual income up to Rs400,000 have also been brought under the tax net while the registration has also been completed.

PLANTATION: The district administration of Sialkot would plant as many as 0.5 million saplings in Sialkot district during this ongoing tree-plantation campaign under the supervision of forest department.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr. Asif Tufail told this after inaugurating the tree-plantation campaign at the lawns of his office here today. ADCG Sialkot Dr. Umer Sher Chatta was also present on this occasion.

DEATH PENALTY: Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Daska Naveed Anjum Saleemi has awarded death sentence with a fine of Rs.0.5 million to a convict Shakeel Ahmed for killing a youth Muhammad Suleman over an old enmity in Motra-Daska three years ago.