FAISALABAD-In connection with celebrations of Pakistan Day, Social Welfare Department arranged an exhibition of handicrafts with collaboration of Faisalabad Arts Council at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Art Gallery.

A large number of citizens participated in the exhibition. They took keen interest in the hand made products which were placed in the exhibition. They also highly appreciated the skills of the women. They said girls of Pakistan are very talented and they created the handicrafts with passion. They said that women were being imparted with different skills in the institutions being run by the Social Welfare department. They said that the women had been made empowered under the revolutionary policies of Punjab govt. besides encouraging them to show their capabilities in different fields.

They said that such kinds of exhibition would arrange on regular basis for providing the opportunities to the artists in order to show their art. They appreciated the arrangements of social welfare department for successful holding of exhibition. Director Social Welfare Ch Ashraf said that during the divisional handicraft exhibition, the stalls of garments, paintings, artificial jewellery and ornaments had been arranged for the interest of public. He said Sanatzar Faisalabad, Jhang, TT Singh, Chiniot, Alhuda Foundation, Hayat Foundation, Women Shelter Organization, Pakistan Alliance of Blinds, Kiran Welfare Society, Mehmood Hamid Memorial Welfare Society and other NGOs participated in exhibition from Faisalabad division.

MPA Madeha Rana inaugurated the handicrafts exhibition while Parliamentary Secretary for Social Welfare Haji Ilyas Ansari distributed shields to the participants of exhibition.

However, Pakistan Day would be celebrated with national zeal and enthusiasm. The district administration has chalked out various events and programmes to make the day in a befitting manner. The day will dawn with the prayers in the main mosques and Quran Khawani for the departed souls of martyrs of Pakistan Movement. A flag-hoisting ceremony would be held at DC Complex at 9.00 am in which Members of Parliaments, officers of divisional and district administration, heads of local bodies institutions and representatives of civil society would participate.

The national anthem would be recited by the participants on the occasion and special prayers would be offered for the development and progress of the country and national solidarity. Meanwhile, different public and private institutions, traders, political, social, religious and other organisations have also arranged different programmes to highlight and significance of the Pakistan Resolution presented on 23rd March 1940. Speech, Naat, Hussan-e-Qirrat and posters making competitions would be held under the arrangements of District Education Authority and Directorate of Colleges Faisalabad.

Faisalabad Arts Council has also arranged Mehfil-e-Mushaira at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium. The banners and steamers pertaining to the slogans of love with Pakistan and patriotism have been displayed on the important roads, intersections and other places.