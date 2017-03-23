ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) did not let the people watch the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March on TV as load shedding persists.

People of the Capital were annoyed with IESCO as it continued load shedding on schedule denying them the opportunity to witness the Pakistan Day Parade.

A resident of G-7, Islamabad Mohammad Ramzan criticizing IWSCO said it was highly regrettable that company followed the schedule of load shedding thus denying many people the opportunity to watch the parade on TV like majority of the people across the country.

Another citizen Bilal Ahmad said that unexpected and unscheduled load shedding was came as a surprise as the public and private offices and industries were closed due to public holiday and there was no justification for load shedding.

They asked the Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif to take notice of this irresponsible attitude of IESCO.