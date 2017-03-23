SIALKOT-An elderly man killed his daughter with repeated attacks of a sharp-edged chopper weapon and injured another daughter seriously on their marriage issue; and later had a heart attack and died on the spot.

In Sialkot Harrar-Muradpur locality, both of young girls Saba (22) and Anam (20) wanted to contract marriages as per their own choice and their father was against them on the issue.

Both the girls were asleep in the room when Sadique became anguished and attacked them with the sharp-edged chopper, killing his Saba on the spot and injuring Anam seriously. The injured girl was shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition.

Police said that accused Sadique also suffered a severe heart attack after the incident and died on the spot. His wife Shehnaz Kausar (55) told the police that her husband was a diabetic and high blood pressure patient, who got severe heart attack and died on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies of both father and daughter for autopsy. Shehnaz Kausar told the police that Saba wanted to marry her neighbour Tahir Shafiq, who has also proposed her formally through his family, Saba’s father twice rejected the proposal and did not allow her to do her marriage of her own choice.

Shehnaz Kausar added that she had five daughters and two sons, out of which her three daughters were married. On the report of Shehnaz Kausar, the Muradpur police have registered a case under section 324 and 302 PPC. A large number of the mourning people gathered there in and around the house, where the nasty incident.