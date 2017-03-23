Pakistan National Day is being celebrated across the country with national zeal and fervour.

The whole country is commemorating the 77th National Day with a pledge of making Pakistan strong, peaceful and more stable at economical and political fronts in coming years.

To mark the occasion the Pakistan Armed Forces held joint parade ceremony at Shakarparian ground in Islamabad. The parade had been resumed in 2015 after a gap of seven years.

President Mamnoon Hussain is the chief guest of the ceremony. Along with him, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, COAS General Qamar Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Zakaullah and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif are also present at the ceremony.

During the parade, contingents of Pakistan Armed Forces, Pakistan Air Forces, Pakistan Navy, Punjab Rangers and Frontier Core held a march past and performed a salute for the President of Pakistan.

Contingents of Chinese troops and Saudi Special Forces also took part in the parade. Meanwhile a Turkish military band also performed during the parade.

Pakistan forces demonstrated conventional and non-conventional weaponry might of the country. Missiles including cruise missile Babur, Ghauri missiles, Shaheen missile, Nasar missile, and Pakistan-made UAV-Buraq were displayed during the parade.

Pakistan Air Force’s Sher Dil squadron performed showing their excellent efficiency and control during their maneuvers.

Furthermore, capabilities, performance and efficiency of Pakistan-China made JF-17 Thunder were also shown by the Pakistan Air Force pilot.