GUJRANWALA-Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq said that the government has put the health sector on right track through revolutionary steps as more and more facilities are being provided in the public-sector hospitals.

“Now it is duty of hospitals’ administrations that no complaints be received from patients,” he said while inspecting the under-construction teaching hospital at Gujranwala. He said improvement in health sector is top priority of the Punjab government and to meet the purpose huge funds have been allocated by the government.

Earlier, the minister paid a visit to District Headquarters Hospital Gujranwala and inspected the facilities and availability of medicines. During his visit, he asked the patients and their heirs about the facilities and medicines being provided by the hospital administration. Talking to the doctors and other hospital staff, the minister stressed a need to resolve the grievances of the patients and directed that doctors face the patients always with smiling face.