Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated participants, spectators and nation on successful holding of parade on Pakistan day and appreciated the security arrangements, DG ISPR Maj General Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

Army Chief also thanked China, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and CDF South Africa for participating in Pakistan Day’s parade.

“Pakistan is significant in comity of nations. We are a peaceful country.” DG ISPR quoted Army Chief as saying.

COAS acknowledged sacrifices of the troops and said: "You are our heroes. Your sacrifices shall not go waste. We owe our peace and independence to you."

"Nation will stay steadfast for cleaning 'Our Pakistan' from ‘fasaadis’. Enemies of Pakistan to lay off," said the COAS.