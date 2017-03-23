As Pakistan Armed Forces conducted parade in the capital, the applause for the performance of the Turkish military band Mehtar reverberated around the ground.

Mehtar is considered to be the oldest military band in the world. It was established in 1299 by the Ottoman Empire.

Today they had a surprise for the Pakistanis, as they performed the famous national song Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan.

The performance was flawless and unanimously applauded by the attendees.

The Turkish band participated for the first time in Pakistan’s National Day parade.