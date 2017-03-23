Multan-Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana has said that the people of Pakistan need to work with a national zeal for putting the country on path to progress and prosperity.

“Almighty Allah has bestowed Pakistan with every resource. We don’t lack any thing. What we need is to just work with honesty and dedication,” he added while addressing the participants of a gathering organised in his honor by Nawab Ahsan Khakwani here on Wednesday.

He said, “We would have to appreciate one another on good work instead of doing mere criticism as it was the only way forward for us as a nation.” He said, “We need to equip our youth with the skills and knowledge needed in current age so that we could run the affairs of this country in a good manner when we hold its reigns.”

He stressed the need to compete with the world in the field of science and technology. He stressed upon the people to go beyond personal gains and promote national interest. “Only those nations have made development in the world who developed a combined thought,” he added. He said that the government launched a number of mega projects which had started delivering benefits to the masses. He claimed that the government would soon make achievements in the fields of education and health. He said that the Chief Minister took special interest in the development of South Punjab and people felt a visible difference in the condition of this region.