KASUR-Eye patients at the DHQ Hospital complained about non-functioning of the Laser machine for the last six months which, they said, has been causing severe problems for them.

Talking to media, they said that they have tired of daily visits, spanning six months, to the hospital. On every visit, they are told to come next time as the machine has been sent for repair.

They demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to take notice of the situation and order the hospital management to ensure presence of a functioning Laser machine at the hospital so that they could be treated.

33 HELD: At least 33 outlaws were arrested during combing operation conducted in targeted areas of the district the other day.

According to police, a district-wide grand search operation was launched under directives of DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi. During the search, the police combed targeted areas of the district including Railway Road, Krishna Nagar, Radda Gujran, Mustafabad, Kot Radha Kishan, Kanganpur and Phoolnagar. The police searched 310 houses, 70 shops and also conducted biometric verification of citizens. The police arrested 33 outlaws including 17 suspects during the operation and recovered illegal arms - three pistols - and drugs - 10 kg of hashish and 280 litres of liquor - from their possession.

LACK OF STAFF PROVOKES PUBLIC OUTCRY: Lack of staff in UC-64 office in Mehmadipur area of Chunian has been adding to the difficulties of the residents who are deprived of a forum to get their problem resolved.

According to the report of a survey, residents of the area told this correspondent that despite the fact that the local bodies started functioning from Jan 1st; no one has been appointed at the UC 64 office so far to resolve civic problems people usually face in their localities.

They said that though the government has conducted LB elections in the area but has not appointed any official in the UC office to make the local body functional in its true sense. "Despite repeated visits, we never have found the UC office open for the public rather the locked doors always mock our grievances," they regretted.

Similarly, UC Chairmen - Sarwar Dogar, Mehr Latif, Liaqat Dogar, Abdus Sattar and Mobeen Ghaznavi also demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into the matter and appoint staff at UC 64 office so that problems of the residents could resolve at their doorsteps.