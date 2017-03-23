Pakistan National Day was also celebrated in Indian-Held Kashmir, reported Waqt News.

According to reports, Dukhtran-e-Millat organized a ceremony in which the day was celebrated.

Attendees raised slogans and also waved the Pakistani flag, sources revealed.

Pakistan is celebrating its 77th National Day today with full zeal and fervor.

Pakistan Armed forces conducted a parade at Shakarparian, Islamabad in which contingents of Chinese and Saudi Arabian forces also took part.

A Turkish military band also performed and played ‘Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan’, national song.