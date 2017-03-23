GUJRANWALA-Dozens of heirs of a deceased person staged a protest in front of RPO office against local police for not arresting the accused persons.

The protesters alleged that Owais, a resident of Qilla Didar Singh, went missing about five days ago, Later, his dead body was found at Canal branch while Qilla Didar Singh police has taken no action to trace the accused involved in the murder. After getting assurance from higher police authorities for an early action, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

On the other side, the vehicle of a Punjab University lecturer, who went missing the other day, was found in the parking of DHQ Hospital while police have started investigations to trace the professor.

Zeeshan Arsahd, the IT lecturer of Punjab University’s campus Gujranwala, went missing Tuesday night after university timings. His car was found from the parking of DHQ hospital. The CCTV footages showed that his vehicle was parked here between 7pm to 8pm.

QUARREL: Nephew injured uncles family for demanding borrowed money back here at Aroop Gujranwala. Akbar gave four thousands rupee to his nephew as loan. When he demanded, the money back, the accused along with his companions entered the house of his uncle and tortured his uncle, aunt Naseem and cousins Shaheen and Haider with iron rods.