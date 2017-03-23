President Mamnoon Hussain has conferred 46 Military and 50 Civil Awards upon various personalities from different walks of life for their meritorious services in different fields on the occasion of Pakistan Day in a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday evening, Radio Pakistan reported.

The awards in military categories included Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) HI (M) (36) and Sitara-i-Basalat (Military) SBt (10).

The awards in civil categories included Hilal-i-Shuja'at (1), Hilal-i-Imtiaz (3),Sitara-i-Pakistan (1), Sitara-i-Shuja'at (1), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (9), President's Award for Pride of Performance (6), Tamgha-i-Pakistan (1), Tamgha-i-Shuja'at (16), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (11) and Tamgha-i-Khidmat (1).

The recipients of National Awards (Civil) also included 11 foreign nationals from Norway, Turkey, Italy, China, UK, Canada and Sri Lanka.

Recipient of the Hilal-i-Shuja'at

Mr Muhammad Tahir Rai for Gallantry

Recipients of the Hilal-i-Imtiaz

Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf for contributions in the field of Biology, Prof Dr Wasim Ahmad for contributions in the field of Biochemistry, Mr Tariq Ahmad for contributions in the field of Mechanical Engineering

Recipient of the Sitara-i-Pakistan

HE Mr Leif Holger Larsen (late) for his services to Pakistan

Recipient of the Sitara-i-Shuja'at

Brigadier Khalid Farid for gallantry

Recipient of the Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Mr Habib Fida Ali (late) for contributions in the field of Architecture, Prof Dr Syed Ather Enam for contributions in the field of Medicine, Mr Mohsin Raza for contributions in the field of Music, Ustad Rais Khan for contributions in the field of Art (Sitar Playing), Prof Dr Halil Toker for contributions in the field of Literature, Dr Luca Maria Olivieri for services to Pakistan, Mr Yang Wei for services to Pakistan, Mr Mushtaq Kassim Chhapra for public service, Mr Raees Ahmed for contributions in the field of Art (Violinist)

Recipients of the Pride of Performance

Dr Khalid Sharif for contributions in the field of Medicine, Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio for contributions in the field of Literature, Mr Sarfraz Mahmood alias Sarfraz Shahid for contributions in the field of Literature, Mr Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem for contributions in the field of Literature (Journalism), Mr Alamgir Anwar Shaikh for contributions in the field of Sports (Snooker), Mr Rashid Ahmed Aslam for public service

Recipient of the Tamgha-i-Pakistan

Mr Muhieddine El-Tannir Services to Pakistan

Recipients of the Tamgha-i-Shuja'at (Posthumous)

Malik Muhammad Younas Shaheed for gallantry, Mr Ajmal Khan Shaheed for gallantry, Mr Hazrat Ghani Shaheed for gallantry, Mr Muhammad Zeeshan Shaheed for gallantry, Mr Abdul Wajid Khan Shaheed for gallantry

Recipients of the Tamgha-i-Shuja'at

Mr Fazli Naeem for gallantry, Mr Liaqat Ali for gallantry, Brig Imran Mushtaq for gallantry, Raja Shah Baz Khan for gallantry, Lt Col Aamir Naveed Hussain for gallantry, Mr Zahid Jamal for gallantry, Mr Muhammad Iqbal for gallantry, Raja Umer Khattab for gallantry, Mr Aziz Ullah Khan for gallantry, Syed Bilal Ahmad for gallantry, Mr Riaz Ahmed Shaheed for gallantry

Recipients of the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Prof Naweed Imam Syed for contributions in the field of Science, Prof Dr. Bushra Mirza for contributions in the field of Science (Biochemistry), Dr Javed Kiyani for contributions in the field of Medicine, Dr Bromely Peter for contributions in the field of Medicine, Mr Darius Mirza for contributions in the field of Medicine, Prof Dr Khalida Soomro for contributions in the field of Medicine, Dr Rashid Ahmed for contributions in the field of Medicine (Radiology), Mr Muhammad Hameed Shahid for contributions in the field of Literature, Prof Chen Jidong for services to Pakistan, Mr Shahrome Safdar Khattak for public service, Mr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmad for public service

Recipient of the Tamgha-i-Khidmat

Mr Ifthikhar Aziz for services to Pakistan