LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will arrange private security for electioneering in the next polls if the Punjab government did not fulfil its obligation to protect its leaders, it has been learnt.

Party sources confided to The Nation that PPP-P chief Asif Ali Zardari was seriously thinking over the option of evolving a foolproof security mechanism after the government’s refusal to provide security for party’s Punjab rallies scheduled for this month.

The PPP did not get the necessary permission from the local administration for its Multan rally which was to be held on March 10.

Now the party has plans to hold a series of public rallies in Punjab after the 38th death anniversary of its founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto falling on April 4. Bilawal Bhutto will address these rallies initially at the divisional level. This activity will be extended at the district level in the second phase as announced by the party leaders.

Party men who have been meeting Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House in the last few days told this scribe that party chief was upbeat about running a full-fledged election campaign this time ahead of the next elections.

They quoted Asif Zardari as having told them that PPP would not leave the field open for other parties in the coming elections.

“We will not let the security issue to come in our way to run a vigorous campaign this time. We will have our own security arrangement if the Punjab government refused to provide security for our rallies”, Zardari told party men, directing them to go to their respective constituencies to make preparations for the next elections.

PPP leaders see early elections in the country if the decision on Panama case is not in favour of the PML-N.

In 2013 elections, the PPP had to shorten its election campaign in Punjab fearing attacks from the terrorists. It also blames its complete rout from Punjab to lack of a level playing field at that time for the electioneering.

PPP leaders complain quite often that while other parties were free to reach out to the electorate without any security fears, the environment was not conducive for their party in 2013.