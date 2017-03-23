While addressing the National Day Parade President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan is ready to talk to India especially with reference to Kashmir.

“Pakistan will keep its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmir cause and urges international community to play its role for its resolution,” he said. “India has endangered the regional peace.”

The President said Pakistan is traversing a wave of terrorism, but due to bravery of our Army and nation we are winning the war against terror.

“After Zarb-e-Azb, Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad will eliminate the remaining terrorist elements from Pakistan, “ he said.

The head of the state further appreciated the cooperation of regional and global states with Pakistan.

“Today for the first time Chinese troops and Turkish band is participating in our parade, which is proof that Pakistan is emerging as a strong regional state,” he asserted.

The President appreciated the management authorities for today’s parade.