Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that road network and transportation projects were vital to economic growth and directed their completion on time without compromising on the quality of work.

“Road projects will connect far flung areas to urban centers thereby improving socio-economic conditions of the people”, said the premier.

PM Nawaz was chairing a meeting to review the progress on various road network and transportation projects here at the PM House.

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Shiekh Ansar Aziz briefed the meeting on progress of Metro Bus access link from Peshawar Mor Islamabad to New Islamabad Airport.