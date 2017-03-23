Saudi Arabia executed two convicted 'drug traffickers', including a Pakistani national, on Thursday, Saudi state media reported.

The Saudi Press Agency named the two men as a Saudi Arabian national Nasser Harshan and Pakistani national Namtallah Khasta Qul.

Both were put to death Thursday after being convicted of drug trafficking in the kingdom.

SPA said Harshan was a repeat offender found guilty of dealing hashish. Qul was found guilty of dealing heroin.

Most Saudi executions are carried out by beheading with a sword, in what the ministry says is a deterrent.

The latest executions have increased the number of prisoners killed in the kingdom to 20 so far this year.

More than 150 people were executed last year in Saudi Arabia, according to London-based rights group Amnesty International.

Amnesty reported 158 death penalties in the country for 2015, the highest annual rate in the past two decades.

Among those executed last year was Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr, a high-profile figure behind a string of Shia protests in 2011 demanding reform in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.