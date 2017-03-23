HAFIZABAD-Local people including a religious party workers observed Pakistan Day as ‘Baqa-e-Pakistan’ Day (Survival of Pakistan Day) calling upon the rulers and Ulema to keep alive the Two-Nation Theory for the integrity and solidarity of the country.

Addressing a press conference, speakers said that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and its survival hinges on the Pakistan ideology, which must be preserved. They said that the letter “K” in Pakistan means Kashmir, which is Jugular vein of Pakistan and it must be liberated according to UN resolutions. They further said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved by the UN to save the Kashmiri Muslims from the oppression and inhuman torture by the Indian forces.

They lashed out at the anti-Islam forces who were hell bent on ruining Islamic moral values through their literature and media attempts. He called upon the government to take concrete measures to prevent the invasion of western culture in the country.

GANG BUSTED: Police have smashed an inter-district gang of bike-lifters, robbers and dacoits and have arrested its four members with recovery of 16 stolen bikes and 22 cell phones.

They include its ringleader Sohail Abbas alias Saheelo Tarar of Panj Garayain. The police have seized 16 stolen motorcycles, 22 cell phones, gold ornaments, currency notes of Rs1 lakh, two rifles and two pistols from them.

Addressing press conference DPO Dr. Sardar Ghiaas Gul said that SDPO Pindi Bhattian alongwith Jalalpur Bhattian police raided different places and have arrested Sohail alias Saheelo tarar, Qamar Ababs son of Ahmad Ali Sheikh of Bhobhara, Dilawar Hussain son of Muhammad Inayat Qureshi of Cheenay Wali and Noor Muhammad Alias Noori son of Rehmat Ali of Narowal who used to commit robberies, dacoities, bike snatching in Sheikhupura, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad districts and were wanted by the police in 50 cases.

To a question, the DPO said that crime incidents in the distinct have gone down due to launching of combing operation under the NAP and Rauddul Fasaad and police have arrested scores of Afghans under the Foreign Act, dozens of notorious proclaimed offenders and have seized drugs worth million of rupees during the past about a month.

He further said that search operations would continue to prevent the activities of criminals, extremists and terrorists.