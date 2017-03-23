RIYADH: The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Foreign Affairs, Syed Tariq Fatemi held a meeting with Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of Riyadh, Saudia Arabia.

The meeting held in a cordial environment is reflective of the extraordinary bilateral ties enjoyed by both countries. The SAPM conveyed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s warm greetings and regard to the Saudi King and the Governor Riyadh. The SAPM thanked the Governor for the warm hospitality and reiterated the strong commitment of Pakistani leadership Pakistan enhancement of bilateral relations existing between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also extended an invitation to the Governor Riyadh to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

The Governor of Riyadh expressed his satisfaction at the level and strength of bilateral relations between the two countries and expressed his desire to have both countries continue their cooperation in various sectors. He also briefed the SAPM about various developmental projects being undertaken in Riyadh.