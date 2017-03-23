An Urdu verse of great value, truly tells us that what is the destiny of the result of a mistake. The poet, whose name is not famous as much as his this verse, says:

(Tarikh Ke Nzron Se Wo Dour Bhi Guzra Hai

Lamhey Ne Khata Ki Thi, Sudion Ne Sza Pai!)

In the sight of history, such period is too,

passed, when the punishment of large

scale centuries is comprised, against

that happened for a while or a moment.

Unfortunately the case is similar to the division of Punjab in 1947.

According to the census of India in 1941, districts Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Jalandhar and Amritsar (now these all are in eastern Punjab in India) had the Muslim majority in their different sub-divisions. The abstract of the details is hereunder:

Sr. Sub-Division % of Muslims Sub-Division's

No. Population District

1. Gurdaspur 52.1 Gurdaspur

2. Bataala 55.6 "

3. Shakargarh 51.3 "

4. Ferozepur 55.2 Ferozepur

5. Zira 65.1 "

6. Jalandhar 59.4 "

7. Nakodar 59.4 "

8. Ajnala 59.4 "

Some other areas of Punjab, which were also adjoining with the boundary of Pakistan, had majority of Muslims. There details are also given below:

Sr. Name of Place % of Muslims

No.

1. Fazilka 75.12 (Muslims)

2. Muktsar 66.56 (Muslims)

3. Jagranwan (or Jagraon) 69.32 (Muslims)

4. Ludhiana 68.95 (Muslims)

5. Smrala 60.59 (Muslims)

6. Nawan Shehr 50.59 (Muslims)

7. Flore 67.64 (Muslims)

8. Thana Mujeethia 51.09 (Muslims)

9. Oona (or Una) 55.02 (Muslims)

The above-mentioned figures of the facts make sure that all above said areas would be included in Pakistan. It was the dishonesty and injustice, made by the then authorities, against the above said areas and their Muslims. Thus, Liaquat Ali Khan knew about the said dishonesty even on August 8, 1947. So, he protested against it but all in vain.