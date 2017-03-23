SARGODHA-The prominent alumni of the University of Sargodha (UoS) and Government College Sargodha decided to establish an Alumni Association of the University of Sargodha.

According to the university management, the initiative for the purpose was taken by UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed who presided over the debut meeting held here the other day. The meeting was held to elect the office-bearers and choose a name of the association, a requirement for the registration process.

After thorough deliberations, the participants agreed to name the association as University of Sargodha Alumni Association. The alumnus will be called Kiranian, which has a conspicuous historical and security significance.

Kirana range is the constellation of hills in the suburbs of Sargodha city, having sacred attributes in ancient Indian mythology. Owing to their strategic location, Kirana hills are also playing a key role for the defense of Pakistan. In the meeting, following office bearers were also elected: Patron in chief- UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Patron; Sahabzada Abdur Rasool; President- Mian Arif Nazir; Vice President- Ms Beenish Aruj; General Secretary- Hafiz M Alam; Joint Secretary- Mahr Omer Draz Jhaweri; Finance Secretary- Ms Sidra Ijaz. Executive members include Dr Hussain Ahmad Piracha, Dr Zahid Munir Amir, Dr Ijaz Sultan, Dr Abdul Waheed, Ms Ifra Tabasum, Ch, Javed Iqbal, Irfan Akbar Ch, Ms Misbah Iqbal, Ms Anjum Saleem and Tahir Umar.

University of Sargodha and Government College Sargodha have produced many prominent alumni in politics, business, civil service, media and civil society, including former cricket team captain Muhammad Hafeez, former Interior Minister Gen Moeenuddin Haider and TV anchor Sohail Warraich. The meeting agreed to establish an Endowment Fund in order to seek alumni contribution to development projects of the university. It was also decided to create a database of the alumni residing at home and abroad.

The grand opening ceremony of the Alumni Association will be held in June 2017, to commemorate a university milestone in community service: the start of a 200-bed Hospital at the University Medical Research Centre.