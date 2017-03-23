OKARA:- -A man sprinkled acid on his former mother-in-law and brother-in-law in village Sukhpur at Depalpur-Pakpattan Road. Faiqa had got married with Basharat two years back in the same village. A few months ago after some dispute, Faiqa approached the court and got the marriage dissolved. Basharat Ali reached the house of his in-laws and insisted to reconcile with Faiqa. But on refusal, he sprayed acid on her mother-in-law Nusarat Bibi and brother-in-law Hasan.


They were shifted in critical condition from the local hospital to Lahore. Depalpur police registered the case.

This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 23-Mar-2017 here.