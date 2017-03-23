OKARA:- -A man sprinkled acid on his former mother-in-law and brother-in-law in village Sukhpur at Depalpur-Pakpattan Road. Faiqa had got married with Basharat two years back in the same village. A few months ago after some dispute, Faiqa approached the court and got the marriage dissolved. Basharat Ali reached the house of his in-laws and insisted to reconcile with Faiqa. But on refusal, he sprayed acid on her mother-in-law Nusarat Bibi and brother-in-law Hasan.



They were shifted in critical condition from the local hospital to Lahore. Depalpur police registered the case.