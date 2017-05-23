BAHAWALNAGAR-Due to security concerns especially at 757 sensitive public places here, the district government and the police have installed 72 CCTV cameras in nine Ramazan bazaars and gagged 42 religious scholars for the month of Ramazan.

However, 2 dozen of them will be banned from entering the district, said Deputy Commissioner Azhar Hayat. He said that like any other place in the country, Bahawalnagar also faced with security threat but no official intimation had so far been received by the law enforcers. Sources claimed that the deputy commissioner and the police chief had declared 757 places sensitive including District Headquarters Hospital, government high schools, all the tehsil headquarters hospitals, press clubs, DUJ office, mosques, Ramazan bazaars, and some other private and government buildings.

For these places, foolproof security arrangements had already been made, the DC said. He further said that District Peace Committee would be fully activated to avert any untoward incident in the district. He said that the role of Ulema was of great significance for peace and tranquility.

DPO Liaqat Malik said that through police command and control room, surveillance will be enhanced. The police were committed to peace and an all-out effort would be made to ensure peace during the holy month, he concluded.