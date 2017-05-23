TOBA TEK SINGH-All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) expected that after 2018 general elections, PTI chief Imran Khan and APML head Pervaiz Musharraf would become prime minister and president respectively.

Addressing a press conference at Gojra's Hasnia Colony in a private school on Sunday, APML chief coordinator Ahmad Raza Kasuri said it will be much better if Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns from his office in a respectful manner otherwise 'Go Nawaz Go' movement will finally result in ending of his rule.

The APML leader said claimed that under a secret deal between Nawaz Sharif and Jindal in Murree meeting, Nawaz Sharif will hand over spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to India. He said credit goes to Imran Khan for keeping alive Panama issue. He said when Pervaiz Musharraf returns to Pakistan before next general election, he will lead a strong movement. Earlier, Kasuri inaugurated the private school. Educationist Chaudhry Zulfiqar Suba was also present.

Dysfunctional streetlights raise residents' ire

KASUR-Streetlights, installed at bypass road, constructed at a cost of millions of rupees in the recent past, have been lying dysfunctional since long.

According to motorists and pedestrians, the dysfunctional streetlights have been causing multiple problems after sunset. During a survey, residents of the surrounding localities said they cannot come out of their houses at night due to pitch darkness, mainly due non-functioning of the streetlights and the residents often fall victim to accidents. They claimed that many robbery and snatching incidents have also been reported in the area.

They demanded the government to look into the matter and order the official concerned to make the streetlights functional.