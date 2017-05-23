KARACHI - Construction of modern ships for the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) is a fine example of cooperation between Pakistan and China that will grow further in the days to come, Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo said at a ship induction ceremony at the Pakistan Navy Dockyard on Monday.

He said that he was particularly impressed by the affection and respect shown by Rear Admiral Jamil for Balochistan and its people by naming the series of 600 tonne MPV ships after great rivers of Balochistan. He said that he was also impressed by the induction ceremony of the first two ships -- HINGOL and BASOL – for the first time at Ormara.

He said the history showed that this region had always faced huge challenges. The region where Pakistan is located today has seen many invasions, wars and conflicts. Although the times have changed, the challenges remain the same. Even today, this region is being seen with great interest by the world powers. He said that instability in the neighbourhood posed serious challenges to the entire region, particularly Pakistan. In these tough times, the CPEC project has the potential to change the world and region. The importance of this project for Pakistan's strategic strength and economic prosperity needs no elaboration. Every effort is being made to secure this important trade lifeline both on land and at sea, he said.

The minister said in the same context the operational resources of the Pakistan Navy and the PMSA were being optimised by the government of Pakistan to safeguard the sea routes of CPEC. Though long overdue, it goes to the credit of the incumbent government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that allocated over $150 million to strengthen the PMSA fleet and enable it to protect the maritime area and sea lines of communication. This will add to the security network not only for CPEC but for all the maritime zones of Pakistan.

The minister said that he had been following the Maritime Patrol Ships Project from the time it was conceived and “I am aware of many hurdles and problems which have been coming up from time to time. It is indeed an achievement that Maritime Patrol Ships are being delivered much ahead of the schedule, while meeting the best quality standards. It truly speaks of the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by the director general of the PMSA, the project teams in Pakistan and China, China State Shipbuilding Corporation, Chinese Xijiang Shipyard and the PMSA Ship Crew.” He said, “I congratulate Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar for leading from the front and achieving a commendable milestone in a record time for the strengthening maritime sector. PMSS DASHT, proudly standing in front of us today, is a manifestation of the hard work and coordination of all involved in this project of national significance.”

He acknowledged the efforts of all who contributed to this project with their mental faculties and physical labour. People’s Republic of China and China Shipbuilding and Trading Company merit special mention and a sincere applaud. “I have met few Chinese engineers and technicians associated with this project and appreciate their valuable contribution. Their commitment to the project is indeed commendable and shows the strength of deep-rooted friendship between both countries. The relations between the two friends have stood the tests of time and will flourish in times to come. Our bilateral relations will strengthen further with more people to people interactions and development projects in technical, educational, economic and military domains,” he said.

He said the construction of remaining two ships of the current project in Karachi Shipyard was another fine example of cooperation between the two countries. The imperatives of contemporary political and economic situation demand that Pakistan and China cooperate and enhance mutually rewarding relationships, he said.

On this occasion, Rear Admiral Jamil Akhtar, director general of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, and Mohammad Ali Malkani, provincial minister for fisheries, were also present.