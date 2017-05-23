ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said the court had expressed satisfaction on the Joint Investigation Team’s first report in Panama Papers case.

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, she said the court had said that the prime minister’s family and all the institutions were cooperating with the JIT in this regard.

Aurangzeb said the PM had presented himself and his family for accountability.

She criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf style of politics and alleged that the opposition party was always busy in promotion of negative politics in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb said the PTI Chief, Imran Khan, always spoke against respected institutions. Imran Khan and other PTI leaders have misguided the nation on national issues, she added.

Aurangzeb argued that the PTI was not concerned about the future of the youth that was why it creating hurdles in the way of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

She said the PTI had failed to fulfil its promises, which it made in election manifestos.

Aurangzeb asked the PTI chief to focus on the development of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and to take steps for the betterment of education and health sectors.

Earlier, addressing a seminar on "Biodiversity and sustainable tourism" here, she said that there was a deep connection between ecosystem and tourism.

Aurangzeb said that tourism, sports and cultural activities were witnessing an upsurge due to improved security situation over the last four years.

She said that many countries including India, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom were using nature to attract maximum tourists.

Aurangzeb said that national parks in those countries had helped development of their tourism sector. The minister said that Pakistan had a very rich and diverse landscape, which could also contribute to enhancement of our GDP.

She said that a proposal was under consideration to declare Astola Island a marine protected area. This, the minister said, will be a major milestone in promoting tourist activities on the island. Aurangzeb underlined the need for raising awareness among the people about the biodiversity in the country.

In this regard, she said that the relevant stakeholders could cooperate with Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Network in showcasing the true picture of the country. Aurangzeb said that documentaries needed to be prepared to acquaint the youth about the landscape of the country. She said that they had to preserve and promote national heritage for future generations.