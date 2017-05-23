ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airline’s five people from the cabin crew of London-bound plane have been arrested.

According to sources, an investigation into the case has started.

An immediate enquiry was ordered by Prime Minister's Aviation Adviser Sardar Mehtab Abbasi. Punjab Additional Inspector General Hussain Asghar has been appointed as the enquiry head.

PIA authorities has decided that all aircrafts of international flights go through a thorough checking and once they are cleared only would they be allowed to fly.

According to the spokesperson of PIA, aviation division has issued directives for the checking every international flight by Anti Narcotic Force, PIA Securities, PIA Vigilance, Customs Intelligence and other institutions.

Over 20 kilogrammes of contraband was found hidden in the galley of the aircraft at Benazir Bhutto International Airport in Islamabad on May 22, Monday.