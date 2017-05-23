SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir said that the promotion of trade and exports was the top priority of the government.

Addressing a meeting of the Sialkot business community held at Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA), he added that the government was successfully removing all the hurdles from the way of economic stability.

He added that the PML-N government was making effective and positive efforts to boom up the country's trade and exports by taking the business community into confidence. He said that the government would ensure the continuity of its effective policies. He added that the government was well aware of the business community's policies and making strenuous efforts to resolve these problems.

He said that commercial counselors have been appointed with foreign missions of Pakistan purely on merit with the special tasks to improve their performance for facilitating the Pakistani exporters. He also sought regular feedback from Sialkot exporters about the performance of the Pakistan commercial counselors posted abroad.

He announced to facilitate the exporters at maximum level for arranging the foreign trade delegation besides encouraging them to participate in the international trade fairs and exhibitions including the International Trade Fair to be held in January 2018 in Munich-Germany.

He announced that the Pakistan government would soon organise the awareness seminars on CPEC project in all the main industrial cities of Pakistan. He said that the grand project of CPEC was opening the possibilities of promotion and strengthening of trade ties between the businessmen of Pakistan and China.

The CPEC would also help produce maximum energy helping Pakistan overcome the energy crisis. He said that Pakistan was negotiating with Alibaba company to reduce the registration fees for the businessmen.

He said that the government was also making efforts to bring international Paypall and other payment gateways to Pakistan soon. He added that Paypall would start its regular services in Pakistan soon as necessary legislation was being made under the supervision of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the purpose.

He pledged to provide the advance drugs checking scanners to all the dry ports in the country.

Dastgir narrated that the government was upgrading the export industries on modern lines. He said that the government had made the country peaceful, prosperous and economically stable by ensuring peace in Karachi and crushing the nexus of terrorism. He added that it indicated the success story of PML-N government's policies, which have put the country on the highway to stability.

He said that government was providing uninterrupted electricity for the industrial sector. He pledged to provide the cheaper electricity for the industrial sectors as the several power producing projects were near to complete in the country. He said that the 'economic growth' was the top agenda of the government which was successfully implementing the agenda under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Central Chairman Ejaz A Khokhar, PSGMEA Chairman Khurram Aslam, Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Chairman Malik Ashraf and Sialkot Dry Port Trust (SDPT) Chairman Haneef Khan were also present.