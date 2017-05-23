Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has ensured that efforts are being made to ensure that independent media progresses in an open and transparent manner.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) in Islamabad today, he said, “No compromise would be made on promoting the soft image of the country.”

The NAB Chairman asked the Media outlets to play their role in protecting the national interests and safeguarding social and religious values. He said, “The media should also serve as a bulwark against the tide of corruption and malpractices.”

The delegation raised its concerns regarding the progress into Axact scandal and said, “Some media channels were being funded through dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.”

The Chairman NAB said, “No compromise would be made towards anything that would affect the image of the country or violated laws of the land.”