Human Rights Activist and noted lawyer Asma Jahangir while condemning harassing activists of political parties and journalists and sending threatening calls to them by Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) has said criticising a state institution on its negligence is a right of everyone which can not be snatched.

It is a right of everybody to criticise an institution on its negligence, no one can snatch this right,” Asma said this while talking to media men today.

If this practice of threatening calls and harassment of political workers and journalists continue and people voice is gagged then a severe backlash will come because it is very inappropriate thing, she underscored.

“I think how much an institution does a good job but if it indulgence in any negligence then it is right of every Pakistani to criticise it”, she added.

Recently journalists have received phone calls from counter terrorism department instead of cyber crime cell of FIA which is very strange because a journalist can not have any link to terrorism, she underlined.

Security of Pakistan act 1952 is there which ensures safety of defense and foreign affairs related information, she said adding it is beyond any comprehension people are being arrested at present under what law.

She remarked clause 9 of cyber crime bill which has been recently passed in parliament is such clause which may be misused. It seems from the prevailing situation that government is misusing it, she added.