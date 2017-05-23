KAMALIA-A Fesco team was assaulted during a raid on electricity theft.

The Fesco officials checked the electric meter of Zaigham Abbas at 184 G/B where electricity was being used directly from the main line. Zaigham along with his companions attacked the Fesco officials, broke the reading equipment and locked them up for several hours. The Fesco team was later released by the dignitaries of the area. Fesco SDO (Rural) Haroon Yasin has requested the police to register a case against the accused.

ARRESTED: A party leader was arrested the other day from his residence here the other day. A large number of law enforcement agencies cordoned off the residence of Qari Aslam Farooqi and transferred him to an unknown location.

Ahle-Sunnat Wal Jamaat Tehsil President Qari Aslam Farooqi was accused of having links with the extremists however the raid did not yield any weapons or literature of any kind.