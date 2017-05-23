SARGODHA: An international film festival was organised at University of Sargodha.

During festival, clips of high profile films were shown. Dean Faculty of Arts Nawaz Mahsood was the chief guest. The chief guest said that 60 second is enough to express notion and thoughts. The 60-second clips could provide immense important information to the audience and prove effective to change the mindset, he added. He further commented that Mass Communication Department is endeavoring to impart training to the students about media production.