KHYBER AGENCY - Five people, including a levies personnel, were killed when an improvised explosive device (IED) ripped through a peace committee vehicle in the Aka Khel area of Bara in Khyber Agency on Monday.

Officials said that the incident occurred in the remote area of Tirah Valley where volunteers of the peace committee along with Levies officials were patrolling when their vehicle was hit by a remote control bomb.

The deceased were identified as head of the peace committee, Zarwali Khan and committee members Noor Khan, Hameed Khan and Amir Nawaz while Abdul Manan, a levies officer was also killed.

Soon after the blast, security forces cordoned off the whole area and a massive search operation was also launched to hunt the culprits. No one had claimed responsibility for the blast till the filing of this report.

Aka Khel is a far-off area with barely any communication facilities. Even the roads are not paved enough for convenient transportation.

After the incident, a heavy contingent of security forces has launched search operation in the area. The incident took place few days after a suicide bomb blast targeted the convoy of the deputy chairman of Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri in Mastung district, roughly an hour east of provincial capital Quetta.

Zardari condemns attack on peace volunteers

Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday strongly condemned attack on members of peace committee in Khyber Agency.

In a statement, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said that blood of innocent martyrs would not go in vain and defeat of the enemies of humanity was certain. Expressing his deep sorrow over the incident, Zardari said that the PPP was with the bereaved families at this difficult hour. He demanded to apprehend the attackers and bring them to book soon.

Terror bid foiled in Bajaur Agency

The Bajaur Agency administration on Monday foiled a sabotage attempt by recovering several remote-control bombs in Khar Tehsil.

According to details, an official of the political administration told reporters here in Khar that nine remote-control bombs were recovered in Khairabad locality on Monday afternoon. The official added that the bombs were recovered during a search operation carried out by the local police with the help of Bajaur Levies force upon the information of a federal intelligence agency.

According to the official, each of bombs is at least 5kg weight and could have caused destruction if they were not defused timely.