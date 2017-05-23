SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Asif has said that the government was striving to remove the darkness of ignorance with the light of knowledge by promoting public-private partnership in the education sector.

Addressing a laptop distribution ceremony held at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot, he termed laptops a big weapon to fight terrorism for the national development and prosperity. He distributed laptops to the 432 students of MPhil and MS classes at GCUW Sialkot.

He stressed a need for promotion of knowledge-based education and character building of the students for making Pakistan a developed and enlightened country. He said that Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education and access of everyone to the quality education.

Asif said that the students were the future of the country and the government was providing them with maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation in a better way. He added that the promotion of quality education was the top priority of the government.

The federal minister also urged the teachers and parents to focus on the character building of the students, and stressed a need for bringing change to the people's social attitude towards the promotion of quality education for all. He said, "The students were the future of the country and all of us should secure our educational future by ensuring their easy access to quality education."

He also stressed efforts for promotion of education to enhance the literacy rate. He said there was an immediate need to root out illiteracy at a grassroots level to bring about radical changes in every sphere of life.

Earlier, in another laptops distribution ceremony, he distributed 470 laptops to students of Govt College of Technology Sialkot. AJK MLA Ch Ishaq, MPAs Rana Liaqat Ali, Ch Ikram, Mrs Gull Naz Pasha, PML-N leaders Zulfiqar Ghauri, Shujaat Ali Pasha and Nabeel Lone were also present.