Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says provincial governments should join hands with federal government for portraying positive image and national narrative of Pakistan to the world.

Talking to newsmen while inaugurating media science exhibition of SZABIST university in Islamabad today, she said that terrorism affected the country's national narrative and it is time to revive our cultural , tourism, heritage and sports activities.

The minister said that teachers, media and other stakeholders should play their role in this regard.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the country on the occasion of 70th Independence Day should resolve to strengthen national identity. The Minister said that the government is working for preservation and promotion of national heritage of the country.

She said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is an opportunity to take the country to new heights of progress and development. She said it not only a route but will connect national heritage and Pakistani culture to the world. She said that CPEC will secure the future of our youth.

She said that role of media is very important to highlight Pakistani tradition and cultural to the world. She acknowledged that media played key role in the war of terrorism.