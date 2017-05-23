The government is focusing on regional connectivity for achieving economic progress, reported Radio Pakistan.

This was stated by spokesperson of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria in an interview to Pakistan Television.

He said Pakistan is paying due attention to enhance bilateral relations with the Central Asian States.

To a question, he said the objective of establishing Islamic Coalition Force was to counter terrorism.

Nafees Zakaria said Islamic countries are also facing the challenges of terrorism, which is a global issue and should be dealt collectively.

To another question, he said Pakistan wants to resolve the dispute of Kashmir under the United Nations resolution and to see Palestine as an independent state.