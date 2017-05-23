KASUR-The Kasur Press Club (KPC) flayed the government over failure to mitigate the mediamen's sufferings despite tall claims regarding freedom of media.

Talking to media, KPC president Haji Sharif Mehr said that the government has performed nothing to arrest the culprits responsible for firing on and robbery with the mediamen. He said it has given rise to crime against journalists and several mediamen have fallen victim to robbery, murder and other such incidents.

He said the government indifference to take action against culprits, responsible for crime against mediamen, has raised concerns among the journalist community. He said several journalists were killed or robbed over the past few months in different areas of the country but the culprits are still beyond the police reach.

He urged the government to take notice of the grave situation and consider mediamen's woes as they are more insecure than they were ever.

New CPNE office bearers felicitated

NOORPUR THAL-The office-bearers of Noorpur Thal Press Club felicitated newly-elected Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) president Zia Shahid and general secretary Ijazul Haq.

The office-bearers including Samar Sultan, Noor Din, Malik Hayat Joyia, Malik Azizur Rehman Borana, Raja Noor Ilahi Atif and Malik Zubair Awan expressed their optimism that the newly-elected president and general secretary of the CPNE will work for freedom of journalism and betterment of the journalist community.