President Mamnoon Hussain has said that SAARC has to be more effective for the platform of regional development.

Mamnoon Husssian was talking to SAARC Secretary General Amjed Hussain Sial, who called on him in Islamabad today

The president said that SAARC countries should work together for the promotion of regional connectivity. He said all member countries should play their role to make SAARC an effective platform to work.

He congratulated him for taking change as Secretary General of the organization. He added that bilateral relation among the member countries should also be strengthened.