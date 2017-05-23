Recently Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court attended a farewell ceremony which was organised for the retirement of a janitor Younas Masih aka Bab Bangali of the LHC. This happens to be the first ceremony of retirement of a janitor which was attended by a serving chief Justice.

While addressing the ceremony, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah said, “From janitor to high grade officers, all employees of the LHC were an asset of the judiciary.” He further added, every employee of the LHC was equal for him.

Regarding Bangali CJ said, “He has been an asset for the LHC and he valued and respected all employees, regardless of their grade.”

Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court also announced that on retirement of any official or officer of the LHC, the official vehicle of the court would drop the officer to his house, as a token of love for his/her services.

This act of the CJ was appreciated on social media.