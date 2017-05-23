India sought consular access for an Indian national, Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who was arrested on May 19 by police in Islamabad over failure to show his legal visa documents.

According to the sources, Islamabad police reported that the suspicious person was stopped at a check post in Sector F-8 area of Islamabad. He was taken into custody after he failed to produce travel documents.

He was booked for illegal entry and stay in the country under Section 14 of Foreigners Act 1946 and sent to jail on judicial remand.

According to Indian media, Sheikh Nabi Ahmed resides in Jogeshwari (East) with his family. The address on Sheikh’s passport is of Jogeshwari (East) but according to the Meghwadi Police, Sheikh sold his property almost five years ago and has now shifted to someplace in Jogeshwari (West).

His arrest came days after the International Court of Justice stayed the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "involvement in espionage and sabotage activities" against the country.

Jadhav was arrested from restive Balochistan province on 3rd March last year after he reportedly entered from Iran.

Jadhav s case is the latest flash-point in the tensions between Pakistan and India. India has requested consular access to Jadhav at many times, which Pakistan has denied.