Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor on Tuesday dismissed Indian claim of assault on Pakistan Army posts along the Line of Control.

PR275/17

Indian claims of destroying Pakistani post along LOC in Naushera Sec and firing by Pak Army on civilians across LOC are false. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 23, 2017

India Army claimed it had attacked and damaged Pakistan Army posts in the disputed Kashmir region.

The Indian army said its troops had attacked positions in the Nowshera area, but it did not say when or how it had inflicted the damage. Reuters was unable to verify footage circulated on Indian television showing explosions in a hilly area.

"It is essential that the infiltrations along the Line of Control are controlled," Indian Major General Ashok Narula told reporters.

The armies of the nuclear-armed neighbours face off along the heavily militarised frontier that divided the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and exchanges of fire are common.

India is struggling to contain a recent flare-up in protests in Held Kashmir, where deep-seated anger and calls for independence remain widespread.