PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution demanding implementation of the death sentence to the military court’s convict and RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The KP Assembly met with Deputy Speaker Dr Meher Taj Roghani in the chair, who suspended rules to allow the mover, Mufti Said Janan, to table the resolution. The house passed the resolution unanimously.

The resolution was also signed by Minister Shah Farman of PTI, Muhammad Ali of Jamat-e-Islami, Syed Jafar Shah of ANP, Meraj Humayun of QWP, Amna Sardar of PML-N and Bakht Bedar of QWP.

The resolution said that as the Indian spy Jadhav had confessed to involvement in subversive activities in Pakistan, he deserved to be hanged in the light of the military court’s verdict.

The resolution demanded the federal government to implement the military court’s verdict and execute the Indian terrorist. It added that Jadhav was involved in terrorism in Pakistan and spy agencies had busted his network.

During the interrogation, the resolution said, the Indian spy had confessed to running a network for carrying out sabotage acts in Pakistan and the military court, after completing all requirements, had convicted Jadhav.

“Unfortunately despite a lapse of two months the government has not yet implemented the court verdict. Therefore, the august house demand of the federal government to immediately implement the court order so that in the future, no country or an individual can resort to such a shameful, unforgivable and unbearable acts,” the resolution said.

Earlier, the house referred a call attention notice of Sardar Zahoor Ahmad of PML-N regarding changes in the curriculum for detail discussion to the concerned standing committee of the house.

In his call attention notice, the opposition legislator alleged that the PTI-led government in the name of development had amended the academic curriculum, which, he said, tantamount to the accomplishment of Western agenda.

He was of the view that the provincial government through its amendments in the curriculum had not only violated the ideological frontiers of Pakistan but also made a heinous attempt to deface the Islamic ideologies, manners, traditions and local civilisation. The PML-N legislator further said that the KP government in the name of Education Sector Reform Unit (ESRU) was receiving hefty amounts from European donor agencies, which besides the provision of free textbooks, was also utilised for bringing changes in the curriculum.

He alleged that curriculum in KP had been left at the mercy of European donor agencies, which make the new generation of the province mentally slaves of the West.

Leader of the opposition Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman also expressed concern over the issue and supported referring of the matter to the standing committee to hold a detailed debate on it. Amna Sardar of PML-N also supported her colleague.

Responding to the call attention notice, KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Mohammad Atif Khan said that the issue had already been discussed in the house on several occasions.

However, he said, they were ready for the clarification. KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Shah Farman rejected the criticism regarding changes in the curriculum and said that Pakistan was an Islamic democratic republic and not a secular state, saying they had made eight Islamic legislations including the declaring of Nazra Quran as compulsory subject in schools and had also declared the first Muharram as holiday in the province. He agreed with the contentions of the opposition for referring the issue to the standing committee. The deputy speaker adjourned the proceedings of the house till 3pm today (Tuesday).